Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $24,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

NYSE:KGS opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.52. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is 277.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on Kodiak Gas Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $177,112,157.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,771,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,637,842.50. This represents a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

