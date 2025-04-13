Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 102.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,783 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $103,958,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,750,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,482,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,785.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,029,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after buying an additional 993,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,026,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,522,000 after acquiring an additional 863,551 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
BSCQ stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $19.64.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.