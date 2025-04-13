Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 102.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,783 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $103,958,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,750,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,482,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,785.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,029,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after buying an additional 993,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,026,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,522,000 after acquiring an additional 863,551 shares in the last quarter.

BSCQ stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0668 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

