Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.58% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $23,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

NYSE:NGVC opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 21.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

