Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 10,900 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.76% of Teekay Tankers worth $23,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth about $329,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of TNK stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.16.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.83%.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

