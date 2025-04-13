Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $25.92 Million Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 277.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122,886 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825,195 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $25,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AU. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,997,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,112,000 after acquiring an additional 321,951 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU opened at $42.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $43.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

