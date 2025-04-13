Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,206,361 Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) by 3,558.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206,361 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of Bitdeer Technologies Group worth $26,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $7.95 on Friday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $890.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

