Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,206,361 Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) by 3,558.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206,361 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of Bitdeer Technologies Group worth $26,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $7.95 on Friday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $890.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.25.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
