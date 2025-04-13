Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Jabil worth $22,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Jabil by 70,781.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,535 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,220,000 after buying an additional 416,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,187,000 after acquiring an additional 288,806 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Jabil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $131.85 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $174.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.