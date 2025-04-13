Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 36,200 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $25,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,419,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $47,604,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3,812.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after buying an additional 137,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,021,000 after buying an additional 99,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $4,694,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,026.50. This trade represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of INSP stock opened at $147.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.67 and its 200 day moving average is $185.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down previously from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.70.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

