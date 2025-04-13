Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,213,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,541,121,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,042,000 after acquiring an additional 564,693 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,911,000 after acquiring an additional 33,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 389.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,911,000 after acquiring an additional 893,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.15.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $177.76 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $233.81. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.55.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

