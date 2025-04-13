Regency Centers Co. (REGCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Regency Centers Stock Up 2.1 %
REGCO stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.
Regency Centers Company Profile
