Regency Centers Co. (REGCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Regency Centers Stock Up 2.1 %

REGCO stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

