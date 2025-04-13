Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Reabold Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 541,012 shares.
Reabold Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 45.39 and a quick ratio of 34.15.
Reabold Resources Company Profile
As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.
Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reabold Resources
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Reabold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reabold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.