RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 75 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $462,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,800,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $184.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

