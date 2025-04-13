RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 388 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WES. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,079,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 385,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,809,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $876,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.85%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

