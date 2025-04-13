RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Has $619,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 142.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

