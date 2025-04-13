RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPFree Report) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,307 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 820.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $26.18 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

