Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $27,000 in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AC Immune by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 94,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

AC Immune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.49. AC Immune SA has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

AC Immune Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

