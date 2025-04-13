Quantum Computing Stocks Worth Watching – April 10th

IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies involved in developing, researching, and commercializing quantum computing technologies that leverage quantum mechanics to perform complex computations beyond the capabilities of classical computers. Investors in these stocks are usually betting on the potential breakthroughs and long-term growth of a disruptive technology, though such investments can often entail significant technological risks and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.01. 15,237,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,917,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.47. 34,339,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,347,545. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.41. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.30. 28,237,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,000,688. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.88. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Recommended Stories