Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Curbline Properties Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $22.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90. Curbline Properties has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CURB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point raised their price target on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

