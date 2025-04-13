Qtron Investments LLC Sells 5,390 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,326,000 after acquiring an additional 219,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vistra by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $409,087,000. Appaloosa LP increased its position in Vistra by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,612 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,779,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,387,000 after purchasing an additional 194,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $199.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.17 and its 200 day moving average is $141.35.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

