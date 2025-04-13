Qtron Investments LLC Sells 4,476 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 337,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $46.10 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $70.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

