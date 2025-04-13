Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,441 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Denver PWM LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Baidu Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $82.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.09. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

