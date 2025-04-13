Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $345.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.18. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.32 and a 52-week high of $378.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

