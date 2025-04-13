Qtron Investments LLC Increases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

