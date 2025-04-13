Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dover by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $162.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.81 and a 200 day moving average of $191.50.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dover from $230.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.18.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

