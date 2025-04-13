PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Up 14.6% – Still a Buy?

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) was up 14.6% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54). Approximately 1,623,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,056,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.35).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.96) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 135.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82. The company has a market capitalization of £354.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.02.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

