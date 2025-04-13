Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Lessened by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.58.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 52,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,500,009.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,429.24. This trade represents a 60.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. This represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

