ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.66 and traded as high as $22.16. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 995,842 shares.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

