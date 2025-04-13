Promising Green Energy Stocks To Follow Now – April 13th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Richardson Electronics are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks refer to shares in companies that generate energy from renewable sources such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric power. These stocks are popular among investors who prioritize sustainability and environmental responsibility, as they fund the transition to cleaner energy alternatives and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of DAR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.99. 1,570,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $47.28.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 349,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,993. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

NASDAQ RELL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.15. 163,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,135. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 million, a P/E ratio of 271.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11.

