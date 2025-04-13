Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of AMMO worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMMO by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMMO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AMMO by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWW opened at $1.33 on Friday. AMMO, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

