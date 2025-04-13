Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,995,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,589 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.72% of Primoris Services worth $152,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 3,552.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 24.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $307,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,868.64. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $67,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $501,636. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $4,310,043. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of PRIM opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $90.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Primoris Services

About Primoris Services

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.