Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:PNE opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$213.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.86. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PNE. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$0.95 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd is a Canadian natural gas focused, exploration and production company. It is mainly engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company owns a Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Ghost Pine/Three Hills and Camrose/Viking areas of Central Alberta, several gas assets in Southeast Alberta and Southwest Saskatchewan, non-operated properties in the Sundance, Harmattan, and Garrington areas of Alberta and others.

