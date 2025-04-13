PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

PHIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Get PHINIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PHIN

PHINIA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PHINIA stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. PHINIA has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.02. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.94 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PHINIA will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHINIA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of PHINIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in PHINIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PHINIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PHINIA by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PHINIA

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.