Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 320 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $220.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

