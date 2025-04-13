PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stake Lifted by BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 104.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,186 shares during the period. PG&E accounts for 1.5% of BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in PG&E by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in PG&E by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 746.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,104.95. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 6,389 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.93 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

