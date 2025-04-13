Peter van der Made Sells 333,333 Shares of BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN) Stock

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN – Get Free Report) insider Peter van der Made sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.12), for a total transaction of A$61,666.61 ($38,784.03).
BrainChip Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $371.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08.
About BrainChip
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BrainChip
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.