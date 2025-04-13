Peter van der Made Sells 333,333 Shares of BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN) Stock

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN – Get Free Report) insider Peter van der Made sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.12), for a total transaction of A$61,666.61 ($38,784.03).

BrainChip Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $371.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focuses on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

