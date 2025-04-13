Peter Salzmann Sells 28,094 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 28,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $364,941.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,412,790.88. The trade was a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Salzmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Peter Salzmann sold 8,767 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $208,917.61.

Immunovant stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.81. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,097,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,435,000 after purchasing an additional 560,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in Immunovant by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,536 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,217 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,167,000 after acquiring an additional 303,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

