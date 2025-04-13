Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 506.86 ($6.63) and traded as high as GBX 508 ($6.65). Personal Assets shares last traded at GBX 505 ($6.61), with a volume of 429,397 shares traded.

Personal Assets Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 506.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 500.74.

Get Personal Assets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly bought 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £318.78 ($417.25). Also, insider Jennifer Thomas bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,024 ($2,649.21). 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Personal Assets

Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders’ funds per share over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.