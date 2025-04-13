Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 12th

MSP Recovery, MSP Recovery, and iQIYI are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that typically trade at very low prices, often below $5 per share, and are known for their high volatility and limited liquidity. Because they are usually issued by companies with smaller market capitalizations and less available public information, investing in penny stocks carries a higher risk of fraud and rapid price fluctuations compared to larger, more established stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

MSP Recovery (MSPR)

MSP Recovery, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. It also focuses on the identification and recoveries of improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance spaces using data and analytics. The company was founded by John H. Ruiz, Frank C.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSPR traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 87,108,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,887. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MSP Recovery has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $34.00.

MSP Recovery (LIFW)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Shares of MSP Recovery stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 86,841,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. MSP Recovery has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.38.

iQIYI (IQ)

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

iQIYI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 87,486,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,074,723. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

