Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $193.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.87%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWOD. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 19.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

