PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $9.53 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $837.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.86%.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.