PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 1st

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 0.1 %
PFLT opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.
