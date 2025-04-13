Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.25. 2,700,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,156,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

