Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2025

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,589 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of Paycom Software worth $30,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,606.35. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $215.65 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $242.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.65.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

