Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Insider Acquires C$205,000.00 in Stock

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,000.00.

Parkit Enterprise Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Parkit Enterprise Inc. acquired 499,500 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$264,735.00.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Parkit Enterprise stock opened at C$0.39 on Friday. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.57. The company has a market cap of C$85.36 million, a P/E ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.97.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

