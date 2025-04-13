Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TSE POU traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.94. 291,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,491. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.85. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.33 and a 1-year high of C$33.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity at Paramount Resources

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,876.32. Also, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.78 per share, with a total value of C$88,365.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,600 shares of company stock worth $164,838. 45.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.88.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

