Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,902 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,166,000 after buying an additional 238,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 113.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,818,000 after buying an additional 424,786 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 640,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,091,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 593,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $138.84 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.71 and a 200 day moving average of $173.49.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.42.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

