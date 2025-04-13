Optimize Financial Inc Takes Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.88, for a total transaction of $141,722.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,270.72. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 61,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.59, for a total transaction of $17,469,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,069.84. This trade represents a 79.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,236 shares of company stock worth $31,222,390. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

Get Our Latest Report on PEN

Penumbra Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $272.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.80. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.