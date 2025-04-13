Optimize Financial Inc Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 701 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.42, for a total value of $138,932.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,601,631.48. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,258 shares of company stock valued at $610,936 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $459.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $524.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Trading Up 1.3 %

MCO stock opened at $428.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $360.05 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.72. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.36%.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.