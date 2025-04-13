Optimize Financial Inc Takes $319,000 Position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after acquiring an additional 225,952 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after purchasing an additional 162,524 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $24,435,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,166,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,144,000 after buying an additional 510,699 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,108,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FIHL opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

