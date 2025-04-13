Optimize Financial Inc Makes New Investment in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BrightView by 832.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BrightView by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in BrightView by 293.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BrightView during the third quarter worth about $184,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 1.26.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

